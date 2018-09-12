Caramel Popcorn

Rating: 4 stars
66 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 12

This Caramel Popcorn recipe isn't just for fall parties. Make your own gourmet popcorn and enjoy this salty-sweet snack any time of year.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
18
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Remove all unpopped kernels from popped popcorn. Put popcorn and, if desired, nuts into a 17x12x2-inch roasting pan. Keep popcorn warm in the oven while making the caramel mixture.

  • Butter a large piece of foil; set aside. For caramel, in a medium saucepan, combine brown sugar, butter, and corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture boils. Continue boiling at a moderate, steady rate, without stirring, for 5 minutes more.

  • Remove saucepan from heat. Stir in baking soda and vanilla. Pour caramel over popcorn; stir gently to coat. Bake for 15 minutes. Stir mixture; bake for 5 minutes more. Spread caramel corn on prepared foil; cool. Place caramel corn in gift container; cover with plastic wrap.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 20mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 25g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 19g; protein 1g; vitamin a 243IU; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; sodium 97mg; potassium 46mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 0.4mg.
