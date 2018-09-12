Caramel Popcorn
This Caramel Popcorn recipe isn't just for fall parties. Make your own gourmet popcorn and enjoy this salty-sweet snack any time of year.
This recipe reminds me of childhood. We had the BHG kids cookbook and this recipe was in it. I have made it numerous times and it makes a sweet treat for friends. Everyone says ¿it¿s so addicting¿. I think it¿s easy to make but maybe b/c I have made it numerous times.Read More
Burnt to a crisp and inedible The correct oven temperature should be 200 degrees, not 300 degrees. Now I¿ve wasted an hour, wasted money and my whole house stinks. Try hiring a test kitchen before you publish!!!Read More
ARE YOU SURE 14 CUPS?? I DID A SIMILAR RECIPE AND ONLY USED 8 CUPS OF POPCORN.Read More
Great recipe and huge hit with the fam! I found that 2 bags microwave popcorn make about 16 C. and there's plenty of caramel mixture to generously cover. Quick to make and comes out light and crisp. What we liked best is that is doesn't stick to your teeth like some caramel popcorn recipes do!Read More