Candied Cherry Opera Fudge

Studded with candied cherries, this fudge recipe is a real showstopper. Make this fruity fudge for the holidays, or serve it as an extra special treat.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
stand:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
20
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 5-3/4x3x2-inch loaf pan with foil, extending foil over the edges of the pan. Butter the foil; set aside.

  • Butter the sides of a heavy 2-quart saucepan. In the saucepan combine the sugar, milk, half-and-half, corn syrup and salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to a boil. Clip a candy thermometer to sides of pan.

  • Continue boiling at a moderate, steady rate, stirring occasionally, until thermometer registers 236 degrees F, soft ball stage, (about 20 minutes). Adjust heat as necessary to maintain a steady boil.

  • Remove saucepan from heat. Add butter and vanilla but do not stir. Cool, without stirring, to 170 degrees F (about 20 minutes). Remove thermometer from saucepan. Beat mixture vigorously with a wooden spoon for 5 minutes. Add 1/3 cup cherries. Beat mixture vigorously for 1 minute more. Pour into prepared pan, spreading evenly. Let stand until firm. Use foil to lift fudge from pan; remove foil. To serve, top with additional cherries. Cut fudge into thick slices. Makes 20 servings.

*

Before making candy, always calibrate your thermometer by placing in boiling water. Adjust candy temperature depending on whether the water boils above or below 212°F. We recommend the digital Williams-Sonoma Oil and Candy Thermometer. The digital read out makes cooking to the right temperature easy. http://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/digital-oil-and-candy-thermometer/

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 4mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 24g; sugars 22g; vitamin a 48.6IU; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 71mg; potassium 18mg; calcium 20.2mg.
