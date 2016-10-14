Candied Chickpeas

Brown sugar and olive oil give these yummy chickpeas their sweet taste.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Place garbanzo beans in prepared pan. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with remaining ingredients; toss to coat.

  • Roast 50 minutes or until deep golden brown, stirring twice; cool. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 238 mg sodium. 64 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 11 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 21 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 27 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

