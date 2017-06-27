LIVE

Candied Bacon-Sweet Potato Cupcakes

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  7 Ratings

A bourbon-bacon cream cheese frosting is the literal icing on these sweet potato cupcakes. This cupcake recipe will become an instant party favorite!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
bake:
20 mins at 350°
cool:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Candied Bacon-Sweet Potato Cupcakes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine 3 tablespoons sugar and 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon; set aside. Line 2 shallow baking pans with foil. Cut 6 of the slices of bacon crosswise into fourths. Place all the bacon on prepared baking pans; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the cinnamon-sugar (reserve remaining cinnamon-sugar). Bake 12 minutes or until bacon is crisp. Drain on paper towels. Set aside the quarter pieces of bacon; crumble remaining bacon slices.

  • Decrease oven to 350°F. Line twenty-four 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups. Stir together flour, baking powder, the 1 teaspoon cinnamon, baking soda, and salt.

  • In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium for 30 seconds. Gradually add the 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1/4 cup at a time, beating on medium until combined. Scrape bowl; beat 2 minutes more. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in sweet potatoes and vanilla. Add flour mixture and crumbled bacon; beat until combined (batter will be thick).

  • Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups. Bake about 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool cupcakes in pan for 1 minute. Remove cupcakes from pans; cool on wire racks.

  • Pipe or spread Bourbon-Cream Cheese Frosting on cupcakes. Sprinkle cupcakes with reserved cinnamon-sugar and top with quarter pieces of bacon.

Make-ahead directions

Place unfrosted cupcakes in a single layer in an airtight container; seal. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month. Thaw cupcakes at room temperature before frosting.

Nutrition Facts (Candied Bacon-Sweet Potato Cupcakes)

Per Serving:
519 calories; total fat 25g; saturated fat 13g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 680mg; potassium 184mg; carbohydrates 65g; fiber 1g; sugar 54g; protein 10g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 2129IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 25mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 49mg; iron 1mg.

Bourbon-Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in bourbon. Gradually beat in powdered sugar. Add milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach desired consistency.

Reviews

