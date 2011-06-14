Pomegranate Cheesecake

Rating: 4.42 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A bit of brown sugar added to pomegranate juice and cooked until thickened creates a vivid scarlet sauce to drizzle on this creamy dessert.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a mixing bowl beat butter on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add 1/4 cup of the brown sugar. Beat until combined. Add 1 egg; beat well. Beat in 1-1/4 cups flour until combined. Divide dough in half. Cover and refrigerate one portion.

    Advertisement

  • Spread unrefrigerated dough half on bottom of ungreased 10-inch springform pan with sides removed, spreading dough to edges. Place on baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool completely. When cool, attach sides of pan. Press chilled dough onto sides to a height of 1-3/4 inches, using a thin metal spatula to spread dough.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. For filling, in an extra-large mixing bowl beat cream cheese and 1-1/4 cups granulated sugar until fluffy. Beat in the remaining flour on low speed until smooth. Add remaining 3 eggs and 1 tablespoon vanilla all at once, beating on low speed just until combined. Stir in 1/2 cup sour cream, the lemon peel, and 3/4 cup of the pomegranate seeds.

  • Pour filling into crust-lined pan. Place on baking sheet. Bake for 65 minutes or until edges are puffed and center jiggles slightly when gently shaken. Remove from oven.

  • Stir together remaining sour cream, sugar, and vanilla. Spread sour cream mixture over top of baked cheesecake. Return to oven; bake for 10 minutes more. Remove from oven. Cool on wire rack for 15 minutes. Loosen crust from sides of pan. Cool for 30 minutes more. Remove sides of pan; cool completely. Cover; chill 4 hours or overnight.

  • For sauce, in a medium saucepan bring pomegranate juice to boiling; reduce heat and boil gently, uncovered, until reduced to 1 cup (10 to 12 minutes). Stir together 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Add to juice. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 2 minutes more. Transfer to a medium bowl; cover surface with clear plastic wrap. Cool to room temperature. Store, covered, in refrigerator until serving time.

  • Remove cheesecake and Pomegranate Sauce from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving. Spoon some sauce over top of cheesecake; pile remaining 3/4 cup pomegranate seeds in center of cheesecake. To serve, slice cheesecake. Pass remaining sauce. Makes 16 servings.

Test Kitchen Tip:

Spoon sour cream mixture on the puffed edges, then carefully spread toward the center.

Blogger Variation by Bee Yinn Low of Rasa Malaysia

For Bee's version, omit the pomegranate seeds from the cheesecake mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; 33 g total fat; 20 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 143 mg cholesterol; 246 mg sodium. 219 mg potassium; 42 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 29 g sugar; 8 g protein; 1166 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
shahin
Rating: Unrated
10/23/2016
The amount of flour for cheese mixture is not in the ingredients list,please check and answer,thanks.
Vernica Vernica
Rating: Unrated
12/31/2016
Does anyone know who shot the cheesecake photo?
CHERYL BATEMAN
Rating: Unrated
11/11/2013
The amount of cream cheese is incorrect as shown and should read "4 8-ounce packages..." NOT "4 ounce package of cream cheese".
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/21/2020