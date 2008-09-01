Orange-Cranberry Cake

Rating: 4 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 17 Ratings

Two types of fruit complement this elegant dessert recipe. Baked in a tube pan, orange glaze is drizzled across the outside and center of the cake.

Advertisement

Orange-Cranberry Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan; set aside. In bowl stir together flour, oats, baking powder, soda, and salt.

    Advertisement

  • In large mixing bowl beat butter with electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1 cup sugar; beat until well combined. Add eggs; beat until well combined. Alternately add flour mixture and milk, beating on low speed after each addition until combined.

  • Toss cranberries with 2 tablespoons sugar; fold into batter with orange peel. Spoon batter into prepared pan; spread evenly.

  • Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool on rack. Prepare Orange Glaze; spoon over cooled cake. Let stand until glaze is set. Makes 12 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Orange-Cranberry Cake)

Per Serving:
374 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 85 mg cholesterol; 318 mg sodium. 131 mg potassium; 57 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 31 g sugar; 6 g protein; 437 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 56 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Orange Glaze

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, stir together powdered sugar and finely shredded orange peel. Stir in enough orange juice to make a glaze of drizzling consistency.

    Advertisement

Reviews

17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019