Marbleous Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake with Salted Caramel Glaze

Rating: 4 stars
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
40 mins at 350°
cool:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly spray 10-inch fluted tube pan with cooking spray; set aside. In bowl stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Set aside.

  • In large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on low to medium speed 30 seconds. Add sugar; beat until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating on low to medium speed 1 minute after each addition and scraping bowl frequently. Beat in sour cream and vanilla. Alternately add flour mixture and milk to butter mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined.

  • Divide batter into two bowls. Stir melted chocolate into half the batter until well combined. Stir peanut butter into remaining half until well combined.

  • Alternately drop spoonfuls of batter into prepared pan. Use a small metal spatula or butter knife to gently swirl the batters together (do not overmix).

  • Bake in preheated oven 40 to 45 minutes or until wooden toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes on wire rack. Remove cake from pan; cool thoroughly on wire rack. Drizzle cake with half of the Salted Caramel Glaze. If desired, sprinkle with sea salt. Pass remaining sauce. Makes 12 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Marbleous Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake with Salted Caramel Glaze)

Per Serving:
466 calories; total fat 27g; saturated fat 14g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 86mg; sodium 369mg; potassium 185mg; carbohydrates 53g; fiber 2g; sugar 34g; protein 7g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 632IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 162mg; iron 2mg.

Salted Caramel Glaze

Ingredients

Directions

  • In heavy small saucepan melt butter over medium-low heat. Stir in brown sugar and granulated sugar. Bring to boiling, stirring constantly. Stir in whipping cream and return to boiling. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in sea salt. Cool completely. Makes about 1 cup.

Reviews (2)

23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Anonymous
Rating: 1.0 stars
06/04/2020
'Haven't tried this yet; but, it sound yummy. Interestingly, someone else made note of the omitted specifications on the Salted Caramel Sauce...in 2014. There seems to be no one who answered her nor did anyone edit the recipe before it was posted again here. Sloppy work folks! Don't you care if folks find the recipe easy to understand? I would guess that the intended measurement are in volumes of 'cups', as the other reader believed. So at this point it gets a one star rating for idea and photographic presentation.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
10/08/2013
Yum!!!
Tena Lock
Rating: Unrated
10/17/2014
Thank you for this lovely recipe. I do have a question, though. On the Salted Caramel Glaze are the measurements supposed to be 1/4 CUP of each of the first three ingredients and 1/2 CUP whipping cream? Thank you. :o)
