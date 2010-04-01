Marbleous Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake with Salted Caramel Glaze

Rating: 1.0 stars

'Haven't tried this yet; but, it sound yummy. Interestingly, someone else made note of the omitted specifications on the Salted Caramel Sauce...in 2014. There seems to be no one who answered her nor did anyone edit the recipe before it was posted again here. Sloppy work folks! Don't you care if folks find the recipe easy to understand? I would guess that the intended measurement are in volumes of 'cups', as the other reader believed. So at this point it gets a one star rating for idea and photographic presentation.