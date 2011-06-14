Cheesecake
A traditionally popular dessert even served plain, this recipe offers five variations that make a classic, simple recipe exciting every time.
Mint and Chip Cheesecake:
Prepare as directed above, except substitute chocolate-flavor graham crackers for the regular graham crackers in the crust. For the filling, add 1/4 teaspoon mint flavoring with the vanilla and substitute 1/4 cup green creme de menthe liqueur for the milk. After stirring in the eggs, stir in 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate pieces. Bake and cool as directed. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours before serving. If desired, just before serving, drizzle slices with purchased fudge sauce.
Honey-Nut Cheesecake:
Before serving, top chilled cheesecake with 1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds and if desired, 1/2 cup fresh raspberries. Drizzle with 1/4 cup honey. Slice and serve cheesecake as directed.
Turtle Cheesecake:
Before serving, drizzle individual slices with 1/2 to 1 tablespoon each of purchased caramel ice cream topping and chocolate-flavored syrup. Sprinkle each slice with about 1 tablespoon chopped dry-roasted peanuts.
Chocolate Bar Cheesecake:
Before serving, top chilled cheesecake with 1 cup of one or more flavors of chopped chocolate candy bars, such as chocolate-covered peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered English toffee, chocolate-covered nougat bars, milk chocolate, and/or dark chocolate. If desired, drizzle each slice with purchased butterscotch, caramel, mocha chocolate, or chocolate fudge sauce.
Fruit-topped Cheesecake:
In a 1--quart saucepan heat 1/3 cup of Orange marmalade or desired flavor fruit preserves just until spoonable. Top cheesecake with 1 to 2 cups fresh fruit such as raspberries, blueberries, halved sweet cherries, or sliced strawberries or peaches; drizzle with heated preserves.