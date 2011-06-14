For filling, in a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese, the 1 cup sugar, the flour, and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Beat in milk until smooth. Stir in eggs. Pour into crust-lined pan. Place in a roasting pan and pour enough hot water around pan to reach halfway up the sides. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes for the 8-inch pan (35 to 40 minutes for the 9-inch pan) or until edges of cake are set but center jiggles a bit when pan is gently shaken. Turn oven off and let cheesecake sit in oven for 1 hour.