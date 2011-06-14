Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! I made 2 changes and made muffins. I halved the recipe, reduced the sugar from 1 cup to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 banana (mashed). I also added 1/2 tsp vanilla. They are delicious and moist. Makes 12 muffins.

Rating: 5 stars This cake is well decorated and looking very attractive, The recipe of this cake that you given is also very simple and easy to bake it. Today we will make it.

Rating: 5.0 stars I had the original BH&G cookbook from the late 80s and that's when I started making this Carrot Cake. It's my husband's favourite! Moist and flavourful! :) I'm not sure why you are showing one with pineapple in it when you haven't said anything in the recipe about the optional addition of pineapple and coconut (as shown in the cookbook).

Rating: 4 stars Wow it was very delicious and amazing for us. Good tips are given in this article which make it very easy.

Rating: Unrated is it possible to know what´s in the middle of the cake?

Rating: Unrated Very moist and delicious!

Rating: Unrated I use the original BHG from their 1980 magazine. It bakes at 325 for 50-60 minutes. I up the cinnamon a little too. Turns out great. There was a better frosting recipe too in the day: 2 packages cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar. Mix well, add 2 t. vanilla. Mix again. We love the purity of this recipe...just carrot goodness.

Rating: Unrated I love my Better Homes and Gardens cookbook. However, this is the one recipe I've tried that just doesn't work! I have forgotten a few times how badly it turns out, and make the same mistake of using this recipe again. It's very oily - and has a strange texture on top - and it never fully bakes (probably due to the huge amounts of oil). I've made myself a note in the cookbook this time so I don't forget again! Find a better recipe on allrecipes.com

Rating: Unrated This is the one carrot cake recipe that I use. It isn't too "spicy" and you can really tell its carrot cake. I've made it for open houses, birthdays, holidays, etc. Everyone loves it. SO good! The frosting recipe isn't great. I use a different one with 8 oz of cream cheese from another cookbook in my kitchen and its MUCH better.

Rating: Unrated I have used this carrot cake recipe (and assoiciated frosting) for more than 15 years and my family and friends rave about it every time. I've even used store-bought shredded carrots and receive no complaints over that. I routinely substitute out all the oil for applesauce with no apparent deterioration in taste.

Rating: Unrated I make this recipe and add coconut, walnuts, raisins and most importantly, crushed pineapple. Turns out great every time!