Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.36 stars
101 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 73
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 8

When you want a carrot cake recipe with no frills (no walnuts, no raisins, no pineapple), this is the one you're looking for. The classic recipe for carrot cake has just the staples--flour, sugar, eggs, carrots, and of course cream cheese frosting! Sample a bite or two of the carrot cake frosting, but save enough to actually frost the cake.

Carrot Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and lightly flour two 9x1-1/2-inch round baking pans or grease one 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set pan(s) aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon. Add carrots, oil, and eggs. Beat with an electric mixer till combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan(s).

  • Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 30 to 35 minutes for round pans or 35 to 40 minutes for 13x9-inch pan or until a wooden toothpick comes out clean. Cool layer cakes on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool thoroughly on wire racks. Or, place 13x9-inch cake in pan on a wire rack; cool thoroughly. Frost with Cream Cheese Frosting. Cover and store in refrigerator. Makes 12 to 16 servings.

To Store Your Homemade Carrot Cake

After frosting, you can store the carrot cake in the refrigerator up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts (Carrot Cake)

Per Serving:
650 calories; 33 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 107 mg cholesterol; 287 mg sodium. 89 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 5 g protein; 958 RE vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 50 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat together cream cheese, butter, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Gradually add 2 cups of the powdered sugar, beating well. Gradually beat in enough of the remaining powdered sugar to reach spreading consistency.

Reviews (12)

herbqueen1
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2018
I love this recipe! I made 2 changes and made muffins. I halved the recipe, reduced the sugar from 1 cup to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 banana (mashed). I also added 1/2 tsp vanilla. They are delicious and moist. Makes 12 muffins.
fionafars
Rating: 5.0 stars
09/19/2019
I had the original BH&G cookbook from the late 80s and that's when I started making this Carrot Cake. It's my husband's favourite! Moist and flavourful! :) I'm not sure why you are showing one with pineapple in it when you haven't said anything in the recipe about the optional addition of pineapple and coconut (as shown in the cookbook).
MS12165772
Rating: Unrated
03/07/2018
is it possible to know what´s in the middle of the cake?
Mary Cruz
Rating: Unrated
07/09/2015
Very moist and delicious!
Beth Koerten
Rating: Unrated
04/28/2016
I use the original BHG from their 1980 magazine.  It bakes at 325 for 50-60 minutes.  I up the cinnamon a little too.  Turns out great.  There was a better frosting recipe too in the day:  2 packages cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar.  Mix well, add 2 t. vanilla.  Mix again.  We love the purity of this recipe...just carrot goodness.
Rebekah Wright
Rating: Unrated
10/15/2013
I love my Better Homes and Gardens cookbook. However, this is the one recipe I've tried that just doesn't work! I have forgotten a few times how badly it turns out, and make the same mistake of using this recipe again. It's very oily - and has a strange texture on top - and it never fully bakes (probably due to the huge amounts of oil). I've made myself a note in the cookbook this time so I don't forget again! Find a better recipe on allrecipes.com
Suzi Bye
Rating: Unrated
04/23/2015
This is the one carrot cake recipe that I use. It isn't too "spicy" and you can really tell its carrot cake. I've made it for open houses, birthdays, holidays, etc. Everyone loves it. SO good! The frosting recipe isn't great. I use a different one with 8 oz of cream cheese from another cookbook in my kitchen and its MUCH better.
Jennifer Paris
Rating: Unrated
06/06/2013
I have used this carrot cake recipe (and assoiciated frosting) for more than 15 years and my family and friends rave about it every time. I've even used store-bought shredded carrots and receive no complaints over that. I routinely substitute out all the oil for applesauce with no apparent deterioration in taste.
Colleen Berding
Rating: Unrated
03/29/2015
I make this recipe and add coconut, walnuts, raisins and most importantly, crushed pineapple. Turns out great every time!
Mary Cruz
Rating: Unrated
07/09/2015
Eazy to make. Very moist and delicious. My family loved it!
