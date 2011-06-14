Carrot Cake
When you want a carrot cake recipe with no frills (no walnuts, no raisins, no pineapple), this is the one you're looking for. The classic recipe for carrot cake has just the staples--flour, sugar, eggs, carrots, and of course cream cheese frosting! Sample a bite or two of the carrot cake frosting, but save enough to actually frost the cake.
Ingredients
Directions
Grease and lightly flour two 9x1-1/2-inch round baking pans or grease one 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set pan(s) aside.
In a large mixing bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon. Add carrots, oil, and eggs. Beat with an electric mixer till combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan(s).
Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 30 to 35 minutes for round pans or 35 to 40 minutes for 13x9-inch pan or until a wooden toothpick comes out clean. Cool layer cakes on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool thoroughly on wire racks. Or, place 13x9-inch cake in pan on a wire rack; cool thoroughly. Frost with Cream Cheese Frosting. Cover and store in refrigerator. Makes 12 to 16 servings.
To Store Your Homemade Carrot Cake
After frosting, you can store the carrot cake in the refrigerator up to 3 days.
Cream Cheese Frosting
Ingredients
Directions
Beat together cream cheese, butter, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Gradually add 2 cups of the powdered sugar, beating well. Gradually beat in enough of the remaining powdered sugar to reach spreading consistency.