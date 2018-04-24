Cajun Tuna Salad
Try this spiced-up tuna salad tucked inside hoagie rolls or spooned on salad greens.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a bowl combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, paprika, cumin, chili powder, black pepper, salt, and cayenne pepper. Stir in albacore tuna, and 1/2 cup each chopped celery and red sweet pepper. Serve in rolls with lettuce.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
497 calories; 25 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 13 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 1000 mg sodium. 533 mg potassium; 41 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2265 IU vitamin a; 29 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 15 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 113 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 68 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;