Cacio e Pepe
With a name that literally means "cheese and pepper" in Italian, you can't go wrong with this classic pasta dish. It might just be the best 4-ingredient pasta you'll ever make.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
434 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 20mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 57g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 2g; protein 16g; vitamin a 80.3IU; thiamin 0.7mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 5.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 180.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 857mg; potassium 190mg; calcium 219mg; iron 2.7mg.