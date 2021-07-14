Cacio e Pepe

Rating: Unrated

With a name that literally means "cheese and pepper" in Italian, you can't go wrong with this classic pasta dish. It might just be the best 4-ingredient pasta you'll ever make.

By Genevieve Ko
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling, generously salted water according to package directions. Drain, reserving 2 cups pasta water.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium. Add pepper; cook and stir 20 seconds or until fragrant. Remove skillet from heat; carefully add 3/4 cup of the pasta water. Return skillet to heat. Bring water to boiling.

  • Add pasta to skillet, tossing with tongs to coat. Gradually add 1 1/2 cups of the cheese, tossing to coat and adding enough of the remaining pasta water to reach a creamy consistency. Season to taste with salt. Top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese and additional pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 20mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 57g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 2g; protein 16g; vitamin a 80.3IU; thiamin 0.7mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 5.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 180.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 857mg; potassium 190mg; calcium 219mg; iron 2.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/18/2021