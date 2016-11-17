Cabbage & Potato Gratin

Rating: 1 stars

This is one of the worst recipes I have ever encountered. 1 & 1/2 cups of whipping cream does not come close to covering the potatoes and cabbage. My 3 quart oval dish (about 2 inches tall) was brimming to the top with potatoes and cabbage. The cream was on the bottom. I covered it, cooked it for 40 minutes @ 425 degrees and the contents were still very crunchy. I knew at that point that it would take at least another hour or more to finish so I transferred a portion of it to a smaller casserole dish and it still took about 45 minutes more to cook. I really think someone meant 1 & 1/2 quarts of whipping cream (could use 1/2 n 1/2) so that the vegetables would have been covered. Terrible experience and I'm a very good cook.