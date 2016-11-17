Cabbage & Potato Gratin
Shredded cabbage and sliced gold potatoes are the perfect pairing in this garlicky gratin.
Ingredients
Directions
Butter a 3-qt. baking dish. In two layers add Yukon gold potatoes, cabbage, and Gruyère. In a bowl combine whipping cream, chopped thyme, garlic, and salt; pour over cabbage.
Cover; bake at 425°F for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 15 minutes more. Sprinkle with panko mixed with olive oil. Bake 15 minutes more until golden brown.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
312 calories; 23 g total fat; 14 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 66 mg cholesterol; 485 mg sodium. 531 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 6 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1439 IU vitamin a; 39 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 138 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;