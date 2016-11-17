Cabbage & Potato Gratin

Rating: 4.1 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Shredded cabbage and sliced gold potatoes are the perfect pairing in this garlicky gratin.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter a 3-qt. baking dish. In two layers add Yukon gold potatoes, cabbage, and Gruyère. In a bowl combine whipping cream, chopped thyme, garlic, and salt; pour over cabbage.

  • Cover; bake at 425°F for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 15 minutes more. Sprinkle with panko mixed with olive oil. Bake 15 minutes more until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; 23 g total fat; 14 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 66 mg cholesterol; 485 mg sodium. 531 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 6 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1439 IU vitamin a; 39 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 138 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

consumeronecom
Rating: 1 stars
03/27/2017
This is one of the worst recipes I have ever encountered. 1 & 1/2 cups of whipping cream does not come close to covering the potatoes and cabbage. My 3 quart oval dish (about 2 inches tall) was brimming to the top with potatoes and cabbage. The cream was on the bottom. I covered it, cooked it for 40 minutes @ 425 degrees and the contents were still very crunchy. I knew at that point that it would take at least another hour or more to finish so I transferred a portion of it to a smaller casserole dish and it still took about 45 minutes more to cook. I really think someone meant 1 & 1/2 quarts of whipping cream (could use 1/2 n 1/2) so that the vegetables would have been covered. Terrible experience and I'm a very good cook.
