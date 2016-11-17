Cabbage & Beef Rolls
Serve these tangy beef rolls with lettuce or cabbage dressed in ponzu sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Pound beef sirloin into a 12×8-inch rectangle (1/4 inch thick). Season with black pepper. Layer cabbage, green onions, and toasted sesame seeds across long side of beef. Roll up tightly; secure with toothpicks. Slice 1 inch thick.Advertisement
-
In a large skillet heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, cook slices 3 minutes per side then remove from skillet. Add ponzu sauce; cook 3 minutes, scraping up browned bits. Pour over slices. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.
*
Or use 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/4 cup orange juice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
245 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 791 mg sodium. 843 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1568 IU vitamin a; 72 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 43 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 80 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;