Cabbage and Kielbasa

Rating: Unrated

This delicious skillet meal features homemade noodles and a simple, yet irresistible blend of sausage and veggies.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cups cabbage mixture + 5 cups spaetzle
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Cabbage and Kielbasa

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Spaetzle as directed; keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • In a 12-inch skillet melt 1 Tbsp. of the butter over medium heat. Add kielbasa; cook 5 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally. Remove kielbasa.

  • Add onion to skillet; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add cabbage and remaining 4 Tbsp. butter. Cook and stir over medium-high heat 5 minutes.

  • Add the water; cook, covered, over low heat 10 minutes or until cabbage is very tender. Stir in kielbasa; heat through. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in spaetzle (or serve spaetzle over cabbage mixture).

Nutrition Facts (Cabbage and Kielbasa)

Per Serving:
465 calories; total fat 25g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 166mg; sodium 1395mg; potassium 298mg; carbohydrates 43g; fiber 3g; sugar 6g; protein 18g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 578IU; vitamin c 37mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 126mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 107mg; iron 4mg.

Spaetzle

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Stir in eggs and 3/4 cup of the milk. Continue adding milk, 1 Tbsp. at a time, until mixture reaches the consistency of thick pancake batter. (Mixture may be slightly lumpy and should fall off a spatula in thin ribbons.) Let stand 5 to 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large saucepan of salted water to boiling. Set a colander with coarse holes over the pan of rapidly boiling water and pour batter into colander. Press through holes with a rubber spatula. Cook and stir 1 minute; drain. If desired, toss spaetzle with butter and/or pepper.

Tip

You may use a steamer basket insert instead of the colander when pressing the batter through the holes. The basket should have holes that are 1/8 to 1/4 inch in diameter. If desired, used two wooden spoons to prop the basket over the pan of rapidly boiling water.

Tip

When the spaetzle is done, it will float to the top of the boiling water.

Nutrition Facts (Spaetzle)

Per Serving:
208 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 443mg; potassium 136mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 212IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 90mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 69mg; iron 2mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/22/2021