Butternut Squash with Maple and Bourbon

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

This delicious butternut squash recipe is the perfect side dish to your winter dinner. Bourbon and maple syrup are melted together with butter to make a sweet glaze over the roasted butternut squash. Who said you can't eat dessert for dinner!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut squash in half lengthwise; remove and discard seeds. Place squash halves, cut sides up, in an ungreased 3-quart rectangular baking dish. In a small saucepan combine maple syrup, butter, and bourbon. Cook over medium-low heat until butter is melted. Pour mixture over squash; sprinkle with salt.

  • Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Bake, uncovered, about 45 minutes more or until squash is tender, basting occasionally. To serve, cut squash into 2-inch slices. Spoon syrup mixture from dish over squash.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; 12 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 31 mg cholesterol; 380 mg sodium. 547 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 151 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

