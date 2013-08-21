Butternut Squash Maple Bacon Casserole
Caramelized onions and crispy bacon make this butternut squash casserole recipe stand out from the casserole dish competition. Serve this butternut squash-bacon casserole as a holiday or Sunday dinner side.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
269 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 94mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 28g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 16g; protein 8g; vitamin a 12409.5IU; vitamin c 20.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.3mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 31.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 410mg; potassium 471mg; calcium 91mg; iron 1.2mg.