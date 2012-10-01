Butternut Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Rating: 3.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 5 Ratings

Studded with squash, cranberries, and pears, this butternut bread pudding recipe is perfectly fitting for fall. Drizzle with a bourbon caramel sauce to take the casserole to new decadent heights.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Butternut Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush a 1 1/2-quart baking dish with softened butter. Prepare Bourbon Caramel Sauce; set aside to cool slightly.

  • In a 4-cup liquid measuring cup combine the half-and-half, eggs, and vanilla; whisk to combine. Whisk in 3/4 cup of the Bourbon Caramel Sauce. Set aside. In a large bowl toss squash with brown sugar and cinnamon. Add the whole wheat bread, pear, and cranberries; toss to combine. Place in prepared dish. Slowly and evenly pour egg mixture over top. Let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Bake bread pudding 1 hour. Remove from the oven let cool 10 minutes. Top with fresh pear, mint and cranberries. Reheat remaining sauce. Drizzle some sauce over bread pudding and pass remaining.

Nutrition Facts (Butternut Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Sauce)

Per Serving:
467 calories; 25 g total fat; 15 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 136 mg cholesterol; 367 mg sodium. 401 mg potassium; 57 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 38 g sugar; 6 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 6220 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Salted Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a heavy medium saucepan combine brown sugar, whipping cream, butter, and corn syrup. Bring to boiling over medium-high heat, whisking occasionally. Reduce heat to medium. Boil gently for 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in bourbon, vanilla and salt.

Reviews

