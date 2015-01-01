Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry

Rating: 3.88 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Green curry paste is a blend of lemongrass, green chiles, and Thai ginger. It gives the dish just enough heat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large skillet heat coconut oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir over medium heat for 3 minutes or until softened. Add coconut milk and curry paste and bring to boiling, stirring constantly.

  • Add squash; return to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until squash is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans and cilantro; heat through.

Topping Tips:

Serve with jasmine rice, top with additional fresh cilantro and add a squeeze of lime juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; 22 g total fat; 18 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1061 mg sodium. 940 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 12 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 22428 IU vitamin a; 52 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 88 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 145 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

janet3773
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2017
I liked the flavor of this. Had a bit of spice but not too much. The squash took a little longer to cook, about 17 minutes. Next time, I might cover it while cooking to cook the squash more quickly and keep the sauce from evaporating as much (mine was dryer than the picture but still good).
Jan Schneider
Rating: Unrated
02/05/2015
I would not make this again. If I could rate it as a zero, I would. It took the squash much longer than 15 minutes to become tender (mine were 3/4-inch cubes - I can't imagine how long 11/2-inch pieces would take!!), and by then the "sauce" of coconut milk and green curry paste had reduced down, leaving not nearly enough. The taste was not good. I added a sprinkle of salt, hoping the taste would improve, but finally drenched my serving in soy sauce to be able to eat it. Don't bother making this recipe.
Megan Caramore
Rating: Unrated
02/08/2015
I made this for my family (including a 3yr old and 1 yr old) and everyone liked it. I will make it again. I roasted the squash beforehand in the oven (cut in half lengthwise, face down in a bit of water) for an hour at 350. Then I peeled and cubed it and added it into the recipe with the chickpeas. I didn't need to cook it long after that... just long enough to let the chickpeas get warm. Added lime juice at the end really pepped up the flavor. served over brown basmati rice. Very good!
