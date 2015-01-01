Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry
Green curry paste is a blend of lemongrass, green chiles, and Thai ginger. It gives the dish just enough heat.
Ingredients
Directions
In a very large skillet heat coconut oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir over medium heat for 3 minutes or until softened. Add coconut milk and curry paste and bring to boiling, stirring constantly.
Add squash; return to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until squash is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans and cilantro; heat through.
Topping Tips:
Serve with jasmine rice, top with additional fresh cilantro and add a squeeze of lime juice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
402 calories; 22 g total fat; 18 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1061 mg sodium. 940 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 12 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 22428 IU vitamin a; 52 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 88 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 145 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;