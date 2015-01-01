Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry

Rating: 4 stars I liked the flavor of this. Had a bit of spice but not too much. The squash took a little longer to cook, about 17 minutes. Next time, I might cover it while cooking to cook the squash more quickly and keep the sauce from evaporating as much (mine was dryer than the picture but still good).

Rating: Unrated I would not make this again. If I could rate it as a zero, I would. It took the squash much longer than 15 minutes to become tender (mine were 3/4-inch cubes - I can't imagine how long 11/2-inch pieces would take!!), and by then the "sauce" of coconut milk and green curry paste had reduced down, leaving not nearly enough. The taste was not good. I added a sprinkle of salt, hoping the taste would improve, but finally drenched my serving in soy sauce to be able to eat it. Don't bother making this recipe.

Rating: Unrated I made this for my family (including a 3yr old and 1 yr old) and everyone liked it. I will make it again. I roasted the squash beforehand in the oven (cut in half lengthwise, face down in a bit of water) for an hour at 350. Then I peeled and cubed it and added it into the recipe with the chickpeas. I didn't need to cook it long after that... just long enough to let the chickpeas get warm. Added lime juice at the end really pepped up the flavor. served over brown basmati rice. Very good!

