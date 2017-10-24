Butternut-Feta Galette

Drizzle your finished butternut squash galette with honey for a sweet element that echoes the natural sugars in the roasted squash.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Place squash in a shallow baking pan. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with thyme, salt and black pepper; toss to coat. Roast, uncovered, for 25 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F.

  • Meanwhile, prepare pastry. On a large piece of lightly floured parchment paper, roll pastry to a 13-inch circle. Slide parchment and pastry onto a baking sheet.

  • Mound squash in center of pastry, leaving 1 1/2 inches of border uncovered. Using parchment, lift and fold pastry edge over filling, pleating as necessary. Sprinkle filling with feta. If desired, brush pastry with milk.

  • Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until crust is golden. Cool slightly before serving. Sprinkle with additional thyme and drizzle with honey.

Pastry for Single-Crust Pie

In a medium bowl stir together 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 tsp. salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/4 cup shortening and 1/4 cup butter until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. cold water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening, using 1 Tbsp. cold water at a time (no more than 5 Tbsp. total), until all flour mixture is moistened. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together.

Make-Ahead Tip

After Step 3, cover galette on parchment with plastic wrap; freeze until firm. Transfer to a freezer container; freeze up to 1 month. Bake at 375°F covered with foil for 15 minutes. Uncover; bake 45 minutes more or until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; 24 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 31 mg cholesterol; 571 mg sodium. 584 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 7 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 16400 IU vitamin a; 33 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 103 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 146 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

