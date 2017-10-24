Butternut-Feta Galette
Drizzle your finished butternut squash galette with honey for a sweet element that echoes the natural sugars in the roasted squash.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Place squash in a shallow baking pan. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with thyme, salt and black pepper; toss to coat. Roast, uncovered, for 25 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F.
Meanwhile, prepare pastry. On a large piece of lightly floured parchment paper, roll pastry to a 13-inch circle. Slide parchment and pastry onto a baking sheet.
Mound squash in center of pastry, leaving 1 1/2 inches of border uncovered. Using parchment, lift and fold pastry edge over filling, pleating as necessary. Sprinkle filling with feta. If desired, brush pastry with milk.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until crust is golden. Cool slightly before serving. Sprinkle with additional thyme and drizzle with honey.
Pastry for Single-Crust Pie
In a medium bowl stir together 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 tsp. salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/4 cup shortening and 1/4 cup butter until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. cold water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening, using 1 Tbsp. cold water at a time (no more than 5 Tbsp. total), until all flour mixture is moistened. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together.
Make-Ahead Tip
After Step 3, cover galette on parchment with plastic wrap; freeze until firm. Transfer to a freezer container; freeze up to 1 month. Bake at 375°F covered with foil for 15 minutes. Uncover; bake 45 minutes more or until golden.