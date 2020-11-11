Buttermilk Skillet Corn Bread

Add the whipped honey butter or hot pepper jelly to this corn bread recipe to really make the side dish stand out.

By Riche Holmes Grant
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

15 mins
35 mins
8
10
  • Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in oven and preheat to 400°F. In a large bowl whisk together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and 1 tsp. kosher salt.

  • In a medium bowl lightly whisk eggs. Stir in buttermilk and 6 Tbsp. of the butter. Pour egg mixture into cornmeal mixture. Stir just until combined.

  • Carefully remove skillet from the oven and add 1 Tbsp. remaining melted butter to coat the bottom and sides of the pan. (Be careful; it will pop.) Pour batter into skillet.

  • Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until corn bread is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Drizzle the remaining melted butter over the top of the hot corn bread. If desired, serve with Whipped Honey Butter and/or Hot Pepper Jelly. Serves 8.

Whipped Honey Butter

In a small bowl combine ¿ cup softened unsalted butter, ¼ cup honey, and, if desired, a pinch of sea salt. Using a hand mixer, beat until fluffy. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week. Serve at room temperature. Makes ½ cup.

Hot Pepper Jelly

In a large pot combine 2 cups finely chopped and seeded red bell pepper, 1 cup finely chopped and seeded jalapeño pepper, 2 cups apple cider vinegar, and 6 Tbsp. powdered pectin for lower-sugar recipes. Bring mixture to a full boil. Add 4 cups sugar to pot. Return to full rolling boil. Cook and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat; skim off foam as needed. Ladle hot mixture into clean, hot 4-oz. or half-pint jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Process immediately in water bath canner for 10 minutes. Remove and cool on a wire rack; let stand at least 24 hours. Makes twelve 4-oz. or 6 half-pint jars.

Per Serving:
275 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 79mg; sodium 602mg; potassium 151mg; carbohydrates 33g; fiber 2g; sugar 9g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 477IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 41mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 135mg; iron 2mg.
