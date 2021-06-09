Butter-Braised Corn on the Cob

Sometimes called butter-bath corn (thanks to a generous amount of butter) or milk-boiled corn, this genius cooking method of boiling corn in a mixture of milk, butter, and aromatics hails from the Midwest and delivers corn on the cob with big flavor and tender kernels.

By Danielle Centoni
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

25 mins
4
8 pieces
  • In a large pot or Dutch oven bring 4 cups water to boiling over medium-high. Add milk, 1/4 cup of the butter, two of the garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon of the chili powder, 1 1/2 teaspoons of the cumin, and 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt. When butter is melted, add corn, arranging ears to keep them submerged; cover. Reduce heat to a simmer; cook 5 to 8 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, soften remaining 1/4 cup butter and mince remaining two garlic cloves. In a small bowl stir together softened butter, minced garlic, the remaining 1 tablespoon chili powder, and 1 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt.

  • Serve corn with butter mixture and a spoonful of the cooking liquid. If you like, top with cheese, green onions, jalapeno slices, and/or additional chili powder. Serves 4.

Herb Butter-Braised Corn on the Cob

Prepare as directed, except omit the chili powder, cumin, and jalapeno. Add 1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs to the cooking water and 1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs to the butter mixture.

191 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 31mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 6g; protein 4g; vitamin a 1140.8IU; vitamin c 9.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.8mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 34.2mcg; sodium 213mg; potassium 313mg; calcium 22mg; iron 1.4mg.
