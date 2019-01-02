Bulgur-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Stuffed acorn squash recipes are trending and for good reason, this vegetable is just begging to be stuffed. Here we filled it with hearty bulgur and carrots, but also included dried fruit and citrus to brighten things up.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil; lightly coat foil with cooking spray. Cut squash in half; remove and discard seeds. Place squash cut sides down on the prepared baking sheet. Roast about 25 minutes or until tender.
In a large saucepan heat oil and butter over medium. Add carrot, celery, and onion; cook and stir about 10 minutes or until tender. Stir in bulgur, cherries, 2 Tbsp. parsley of the, and 1/4 tsp. each of the salt and pepper; heat through.
Meanwhile, remove 2 tsp. zest and squeeze 6 Tbsp. juice from orange. In a small bowl stir together orange zest, hazelnuts, and the remaining 2 Tbsp. parsley.
Turn squash cut sides up. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Fill squash halves with bulgur mixture. Sprinkle hazelnut mixture over stuffed squash and drizzle with orange juice.
Tip
Acorn squash are commonly available with a dark green skin, but white, golden, and striped varieties are also available.