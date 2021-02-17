Bulgogi Beef Bowls with Vegetables
With only 35 minutes of hands-on time you can make your own restaurant-quality beef bulgogi recipe at home. The big flavor comes from the beef bulgogi marinade so don't rush that step, give it the full 4 hours minimum.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
Partially freeze the meat for 30 to 45 minutes for easier slicing.
**Tip
To cook rice for the base of your beef bulgogi bowl, in a medium saucepan bring 2/3 cup water and 1/3 cup uncooked long grain brown rice to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 35 to 45 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
397 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 77mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 43g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 23g; protein 30g; vitamin a 5535.5IU; vitamin c 30.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 8.2mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 32.8mcg; vitamin b12 3.7mcg; sodium 435mg; potassium 753mg; calcium 53mg; iron 3.4mg.