Bulgogi Beef Bowls with Vegetables

With only 35 minutes of hands-on time you can make your own restaurant-quality beef bulgogi recipe at home. The big flavor comes from the beef bulgogi marinade so don't rush that step, give it the full 4 hours minimum.

By Laura Marzen
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
marinate:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 bowls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. Cut meat across the grain into very thin slices. Place meat in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, in a blender or food processor combine onion, 2 Tbsp. each of the honey and water, the soy sauce, 1 Tbsp. of the sesame oil, the ginger, and garlic. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Pour over meat. Seal bag; turn to coat meat. Marinate in the refrigerator 4 to 6 hours, turning bag occasionally.

  • Drain meat, discarding marinade. Coat a 10-inch grill pan or nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add meat; cook and stir 40 to 60 seconds or just until slightly pink in center.

  • To assemble, divide meat and the next five ingredients (through cucumber) among shallow bowls, keeping ingredients in separate piles. In a small bowl combine the remaining 2 Tbsp. honey, 2 Tbsp. water, and 1 Tbsp. sesame oil, the cilantro, and sriracha sauce. Top bowls with honey mixture and, if desired, kimchi and additional cilantro or mint.

*Tip

Partially freeze the meat for 30 to 45 minutes for easier slicing.

**Tip

To cook rice for the base of your beef bulgogi bowl, in a medium saucepan bring 2/3 cup water and 1/3 cup uncooked long grain brown rice to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 35 to 45 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 77mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 43g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 23g; protein 30g; vitamin a 5535.5IU; vitamin c 30.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 8.2mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 32.8mcg; vitamin b12 3.7mcg; sodium 435mg; potassium 753mg; calcium 53mg; iron 3.4mg.
