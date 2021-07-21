Buffalo-Style Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Rating: Unrated

You too can be a contender in the spicy chicken sandwich wars that have been going on with rival restaurant chains with your own homemade spicy chicken sandwich. This chicken recipe is breaded and fried like the competitors, but has a fresh topper of celery and carrots in a blue cheese dressing that make it stand out.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • Use a vegetable peeler to cut strips from the carrot and celery. In a medium bowl combine carrot, celery, and dressing. Cover and chill up to 4 hours. Cover chicken pieces with plastic wrap and pound lightly to an even thickness.

  • In a medium bowl combine buttermilk, egg, 1 tablespoon hot sauce, and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and the pepper. In another medium bowl combine flour, onion powder, chili powder, cayenne, paprika, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place cornstarch in a shallow dish. Dip chicken in cornstarch to coat, then dip into buttermilk mixture. Dip into flour mixture to coat. Dip again into buttermilk mixture and again into flour mixture.

  • In a very large cast iron skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken to hot oil and fry 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 165°F, turning once.

  • To serve, generously dip or drizzle chicken with additional sauce. Serve in buns with slaw.

660 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 135mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 73g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 11g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 9g; protein 40g; vitamin a 3238.8IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; thiamin 0.7mg; riboflavin 0.8mg; niacin equivalents 13.7mg; vitamin b6 0.9mg; folate 150.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.6mcg; sodium 1548mg; potassium 680mg; calcium 208mg; iron 4.6mg.
