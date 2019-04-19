Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Rating: Unrated

Rather than wings, make these delicious buffalo chicken sliders for your gameday crowd! You can make the shredded buffalo chicken in your slow cooker, so it's super easy to make a big batch and keep it warm for a party or tailgate.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken, half at a time, and cook 8 minutes or until browned, turning once.

    Advertisement

  • Place chicken in a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker. Add broth and sliced celery. Cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours or high 3 to 3 1/2 hours.

  • Remove chicken from cooker and shred using two forks. Pour cooking liquid into a bowl. Return chicken to cooker. Stir in buffalo wing sauce and, if needed, enough of the cooking liquid to moisten chicken.

  • After toting, keep warm, covered, on warm or low up to 2 hours if desired. Using a slotted spoon, fill rolls with chicken mixture. Serve with dressing and carrot and/or celery sticks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; 15 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 57 mg cholesterol; 256 mg sodium. 109 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1209 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 5 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 11 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/03/2020