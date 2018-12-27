Buffalo Cauliflower Salad

Spice up your salads once and for all! This easy vegan salad recipe is topped off with buffalo cauliflower and avocado dressing, so each forkful will be much more tasty and exciting than other plain lettuce salads.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Spread cauliflower in a 15x10-inch baking pan. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. of the oil and sprinkle with salt; toss to coat. Roast 15 minutes. Add tomatoes. Roast 8 to 10 minutes more or until cauliflower is brown and tender.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl whisk together remaining 2 Tbsp. oil, pepper sauce, and lemon juice. Drizzle lemon mixture over cauliflower mixture. Stir in carrots and celery.

  • Divide lettuce and/or mixed greens among plates. Top with cauliflower mixture and almonds. Drizzle with Avocado Dressing.

Avocado Dressing

In a food processor or blender combine 1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled, and cut up; 1/3 cup unsweetened nut milk or water; and 1/4 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Cover and process or blend until smooth, adding additional nut milk or water as needed to reach drizzling consistency. Makes 2/3 cup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; 25 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 16 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1155 mg sodium. 1287 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 6068 IU vitamin a; 94 mg vitamin c; 222 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 207 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 171 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

