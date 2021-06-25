Buckwheat Sourdough Discard Banana Bread

One of our favorite uses for sourdough discard is this tender banana bread. Remember it's best the next day, so try to refrain from slicing into the loaf right away.

By Lauren McAnelly
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

hands-on:
20 mins
bake:
55 mins
cool:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease the bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of an 8x4-inch loaf pan; set aside. In a large bowl combine the first 6 ingredients (through baking soda). Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and set aside.

  • In a medium bowl whisk together the remaining ingredients. Add the banana mixture to the flour mixture. Stir just until moistened. Spoon batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake 55 to 60 minutes until a toothpick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean. Cool in pan 15 minutes. Remove and cool completely on a wire rack.

  • Wrap and store overnight before slicing. Store at room temperature up to 2 days or store wrapped bread in the refrigerator up to 5 days.

Per Serving:
182 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 32mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 26g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 10g; protein 4g; vitamin a 76IU; vitamin c 10098mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 1.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 17.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 292mg; potassium 157mg; calcium 61mg; iron 1mg.
