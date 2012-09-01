Bucatini with Shrimp and Spicy Cherry Tomato Pan Sauce

Rating: 4.1 stars
58 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 5

Toss bucatini noodles with shrimp, vegetables, and herbs for a fresh and colorful dinner. Garnish this shrimp bucatini recipe with feta cheese and feta and serve with a breadstick for a scrumptious Italian-inspired dinner.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of generously salted water to boiling. Add bucatini and cook until al dente, about 9 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/3 cup of the pasta cooking liquid to use for the sauce.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and tomatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes soften and the juices begin to bubble, about 3 minutes. If the cherry tomatoes give out very little juice, add 1 tablespoon of water and a splash (about ½ teaspoon) of red wine vinegar for acidity. Add the shrimp and a large pinch of crushed red pepper then toss just until the shrimp are cooked through, about 2 minutes.

  • Add the pasta along with reserved pasta cooking liquid. Toss together over low heat. Remove from the heat. Stir in the feta and basil; toss with tongs, adding up to 1 Tbsp. more oil and additional feta to taste. Divide between four bowls. Serve warm. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
585 calories; 18 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 145 mg cholesterol; 971 mg sodium. 776 mg potassium; 74 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 31 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2332 IU vitamin a; 27 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 266 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 313 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

58 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 5
ALR10051676DW
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2017
MINOUCHKA Easy and wonderful pasta dish. Have made it several times for family and friends. The best thing about this meal is that it's easy when you want something good with little effort.
Robert Allocca
Rating: Unrated
08/13/2016
My pet peeve is so many recipes & Celebrity Chefs mention specific items. Example: Patagonia or Gulf Shrimp. Pray tell me how to get Gulf or Patagonia?Asking your fish monger if you use one is ridiculous, he'll tell you what you want hear. How many times have you heard Fresh Shrimp? well if you live in one of the Gulf States, Mississippi/Alabama, Texas you will not, I repeat WILL NOT get Fresh Shrimp. Fresh Frozen, yes. BTW, most shrimp are FARMED. Please Food Writers, stop with the specific names. I haven't seen a shrimp that's stamped Wild Caught from Alabama etc. on it's SHELL.
Robert Allocca
Rating: Unrated
08/13/2016
Oh, I do like this recipe and will make it using FROZEN tiger shrimp most likely farmed in China. Thanks.
Advertisement
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
02/06/2013
This was great! I swapped whole wheat spaghetti for the bucatini, and I reduced the amount of olive oil to 4 tsp and the amount of feta to 4 ounces. So flavorful!
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019