Bucatini with Shrimp and Spicy Cherry Tomato Pan Sauce
Toss bucatini noodles with shrimp, vegetables, and herbs for a fresh and colorful dinner. Garnish this shrimp bucatini recipe with feta cheese and feta and serve with a breadstick for a scrumptious Italian-inspired dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
Bring a large pot of generously salted water to boiling. Add bucatini and cook until al dente, about 9 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/3 cup of the pasta cooking liquid to use for the sauce.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and tomatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes soften and the juices begin to bubble, about 3 minutes. If the cherry tomatoes give out very little juice, add 1 tablespoon of water and a splash (about ½ teaspoon) of red wine vinegar for acidity. Add the shrimp and a large pinch of crushed red pepper then toss just until the shrimp are cooked through, about 2 minutes.
Add the pasta along with reserved pasta cooking liquid. Toss together over low heat. Remove from the heat. Stir in the feta and basil; toss with tongs, adding up to 1 Tbsp. more oil and additional feta to taste. Divide between four bowls. Serve warm. Makes 4 servings.