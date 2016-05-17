Bucatini Corn-Bonara
Talk about a crowd pleaser! Pasta, bacon, fresh corn, and cheese, who wouldn't love this pasta dinner recipe?
Ingredients
Directions
In a large pot cook corn in lightly salted boiling water 5 minutes; remove. Add pasta to water and cook according to package. Drain, reserving 3/4 cup pasta water.Advertisement
Cut corn from cobs. Whisk together half-and-half, egg yolks, and pepper.
In a very large skillet cook bacon over medium heat until crisp; drain, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings. Add garlic to skillet; cook and stir 30 seconds. Add cream mixture, bucatini, corn, cheese, and bacon. Bring just to boiling, stirring constantly. Add pasta water to desired consistency.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
530 calories; 22 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 104 mg cholesterol; 386 mg sodium. 383 mg potassium; 62 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 462 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;