Brussels Sprouts & Eggs Bucatini

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water. Set pasta and water aside, covering to keep warm. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a very large skillet over medium heat. Add panko. Toast the bread crumbs for 5 to 7 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally; remove from skillet and set aside. Heat remaining olive oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add Brussels sprouts and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 minutes or until tender and browned. Add capers, 1/3 cup parsley, crushed red pepper, eggs, pasta, and pasta water; stir to combine and heat through. Transfer to a serving dish. Drizzle with additional olive oil and top with toasted bread crumbs and additional parsley, if desired.