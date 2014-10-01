Brussels Sprouts & Eggs Bucatini

Rating: 3.89 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 9 Ratings

Twirl up this hearty pasta for lunch or a light dinner. Toasted panko breadcrumbs give the dish major crunch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water. Set pasta and water aside, covering to keep warm. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a very large skillet over medium heat. Add panko. Toast the bread crumbs for 5 to 7 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally; remove from skillet and set aside. Heat remaining olive oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add Brussels sprouts and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 minutes or until tender and browned. Add capers, 1/3 cup parsley, crushed red pepper, eggs, pasta, and pasta water; stir to combine and heat through. Transfer to a serving dish. Drizzle with additional olive oil and top with toasted bread crumbs and additional parsley, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
556 calories; 30 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 18 g monounsaturated fat; 280 mg cholesterol; 736 mg sodium. 663 mg potassium; 53 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1714 IU vitamin a; 104 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 213 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 106 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

