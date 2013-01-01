Brussels Sprouts and Noodle Stir-Fry with Cilantro and Almonds

Rating: 3.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 6 Ratings

No need to seek out specialized noodles. This homemade stir fry recipe calls for spaghetti! Coat the pasta, plus plenty of Brussels sprouts and other vitamin-rich veggies, with a simple stir-fry sauce for an Asian-inspired dinner side dish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
3/4 cup each
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Break spaghetti into 1-inch pieces. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Return spaghetti to hot pan; cover and keep warm.

  • Pour oil into a large skillet; heat skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add Brussels sprouts, ginger, and crushed red pepper; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add broth and soy sauce. Cook about 2 minutes more or until liquid is almost evaporated, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in cooked spaghetti, carrot, and cilantro. Before serving, sprinkle with almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 196mg; potassium 275mg; carbohydrates 15g; fiber 3g; sugar 2g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1603IU; vitamin c 38mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2017
Loved it! Fantastic veggie pasta dish. The red pepper gives it a nice kick and the soy sauce/ginger/garlic make it a robust overall flavor.
Michel Daw
Rating: Unrated
01/19/2015
This tasted great! Just the right mix of flavours and textures, and each of us added a dash of what we wanted (soy sauce, hot sauce, etc.) Reduced the red pepper flakes to 1/8 tsp to allow for more delicate palettes and use vegy broth to make it vegetarian.
