Yummy No-Bake Bars

Rating: 4 stars
70 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 3

The combination of peanut butter and chocolate makes this no-bake bar cookie recipe popular with kids and adults. Line the baking pan with foil for easy serving.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
chill:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
64
Yield:
64 bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan, combine granulated sugar and corn syrup; heat and stir just until mixture boils around edges. Heat and stir for 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter until melted. Stir in rice cereal and cornflakes until coated. Press mixture into the bottom of prepared pan.

  • For pudding layer, in a medium saucepan, melt the 3/4 cup butter. Stir in powdered sugar, dry vanilla pudding mixes, and milk. Spread pudding mixture over cereal layer; set aside.

  • For frosting, in a small saucepan, combine chocolate pieces and the 1/2 cup butter; heat and stir over low heat until melted. Spread frosting over pudding layer. Cover and chill about 1 hour or until set. To serve, remove set mixture from pan by lifting foil. Place on a cutting board; cut into bars. Makes 64 bars.

Tips

Layer bars between waxed paper in an airtight storage container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 10mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 25g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 2g; vitamin a 145.8IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; sodium 133mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/15/2021