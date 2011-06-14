Toffee Blondies In A Jar

Add a ribbon and these butterscotch blondies are ready to stuff in stockings, place under the tree, or share with your holiday host! Layer the dry ingredients for this cookie mix in a jar for a sweet holiday gift.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a quart glass jar, layer brown sugar, chocolate pieces, flour, baking powder, salt, nuts, and toffee pieces. Fasten lid; attach directions for making bars to jar (below).

Baking directions:

  • Grease an 8x8x2-inch baking pan. In a large bowl combine 1/4 c. butter, 2 eggs, slightly beaten, and 1 tsp. vanilla. Stir in jar contents. Spread into prepared pan. Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until set and golden brown and edges just begin to pull away from pan. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 36mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 27g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 3g; vitamin a 97.2IU; sodium 108mg; calcium 30.3mg; iron 1.1mg.
