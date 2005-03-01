LIVE

Shortbread Brownies

Like brookies? Then you'll love these dessert bars that combine our classic shortbread recipe with our number one chocolate brownie recipe. A handful of mini chocolate chips hiding inside these Shortbread Brownies make them the best surprise-inside treat!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Kim Cornelison

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
48 mins at 350°
Yield:
24 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degree F. Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil; set aside. In a medium mixing bowl stir together 1 cup flour and the brown sugar. Cut in the 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the 1/4 cup chocolate pieces. Press into prepared pan. Bake for 8 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl stir together granulated sugar, 3/4 cup flour, the cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Add eggs, melted butter, and vanilla; beat by hand until smooth. Stir in the 1/2 cup chocolate pieces. Carefully spread over crust in pan.

  • Bake 40 minutes more. Cool brownies in pan on a wire rack. Lift brownies out of pan by lifting up on foil. Cut into bars. Makes 24 bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 44mg; sodium 121mg; potassium 51mg; carbohydrates 23g; fiber 1g; sugar 16g; protein 3g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

Jeremy Schultz
Rating: Unrated
06/23/2014
This recipe is for a 9x9 pan. A batch-and-a-half works very well for a 9x13 pan. The brownies turned out very good and chocolatey, and the buttery shortbread crust puts it over the top. The shortbread is a bit crumbly and doesn't want to stay together, but it was my 1st time cutting in butter and I also baked the crust a bit longer than the recipe says. Something I might improve on with better technique.
