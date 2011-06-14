Raspberry Fudgy Brownies

Cover; cook on high-heat setting for 3 to 3-1/2 hours or until a toothpick inserted near the centers of brownie rolls comes out clean. Remove jars from cooker; cool for 10 minutes. Using a metal spatula, loosen brownies from sides of jars. Carefully remove rolls from jars. Place rolls on their sides on a wire rack; cool completely. To serve, cut each roll into 6 slices. If desired, serve with ice cream, ice-cream topping, and fresh raspberries.