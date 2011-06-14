Raspberry Fudgy Brownies
As far as slow cooker desserts go, these fudgey brownies are a treat you can't miss. Fresh raspberries, gooey chocolate, and melty ice cream are just part of what makes this slow cooker recipe so decadent and delicious.
Ingredients
Directions
Generously grease two 1-pint straight-sided, wide-mouth canning jars. Flour the greased jars; set aside.Advertisement
In a saucepan melt margarine or butter and chocolate over low heat. Remove from heat. Stir in eggs, sugar, jam, and vanilla. Using a spoon, beat lightly just until combined. Stir in flour and baking powder. Pour batter into prepared jars. Cover jars tightly with greased foil, greased side down. Place jars in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart crockery cooker. Pour 1 cup water around jars.
Cover; cook on high-heat setting for 3 to 3-1/2 hours or until a toothpick inserted near the centers of brownie rolls comes out clean. Remove jars from cooker; cool for 10 minutes. Using a metal spatula, loosen brownies from sides of jars. Carefully remove rolls from jars. Place rolls on their sides on a wire rack; cool completely. To serve, cut each roll into 6 slices. If desired, serve with ice cream, ice-cream topping, and fresh raspberries.