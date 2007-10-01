Coffee and Cookie Brownies

Rating: 3.55 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 29 Ratings

These chocolate brownie cookies combine two delicious desserts in one tasty bar! Use refrigerated sugar cookie dough to create the crust for this simple coffee-flavored brownie dessert.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Press sugar cookie dough into the bottom of a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine eggs, brownie mix, oil, and liqueur until just combined. Spread batter over sugar cookie dough. Sprinkle with chocolate pieces.

  • Bake for 40 minutes or until edges are set. Cool in pan on a wire rack. To serve, cut into bars.

To Store:

Cover pan and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; 15 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 23 mg cholesterol; 159 mg sodium. 112 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 3 g protein; 49 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

