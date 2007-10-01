Coffee and Cookie Brownies
These chocolate brownie cookies combine two delicious desserts in one tasty bar! Use refrigerated sugar cookie dough to create the crust for this simple coffee-flavored brownie dessert.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Press sugar cookie dough into the bottom of a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside.
In a large bowl combine eggs, brownie mix, oil, and liqueur until just combined. Spread batter over sugar cookie dough. Sprinkle with chocolate pieces.
Bake for 40 minutes or until edges are set. Cool in pan on a wire rack. To serve, cut into bars.
To Store:
Cover pan and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
279 calories; 15 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 23 mg cholesterol; 159 mg sodium. 112 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 3 g protein; 49 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;