Caramel-Swirl Brownies
These marbled caramel brownies are delicious on their own, but become completely irresistible once topped with a scoop of ice cream. Bake a batch of Caramel-Swirl Brownies for your next bake sale or birthday party...or any day you're craving chocolate.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Grease foil; set aside.
In a medium saucepan, melt and stir butter and chocolate over medium-low heat until smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Stir in flour just until combined.
Spread batter evenly in the prepared pan. Top evenly with spoonfuls of the Caramel Swirl. With a thin metal spatula, swirl into batter.
Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched and edges are starting to pull away from sides of the pan. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Using the edges of the foil, lift the uncut brownies out of the pan. Cut into bars. Makes 16 brownies.
Tips
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.
Caramel Swirl
Ingredients
Directions
In a small saucepan, combine caramels, cream cheese, sugar, and milk. Cook and stir over medium-low heat just until caramels melt. In a small bowl, beat egg yolk; gradually stir into the caramel mixture.