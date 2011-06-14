Caramel-Swirl Brownies

Rating: 2 stars

2 stars, good, but I have better recipes. Very moist brownies have a milk chocolate flavor, I guess to not overwhelm the caramel, which it did anyhow because there was very little caramel flavor. If I were to make it again, I'd add a couple more caramels and/or some salt to the swirl mixture. Not hard to make but melting the caramels took a while.