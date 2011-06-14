Butterscotch Brownies

Rating: 4.08 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 12 Ratings

These bars are full of yummy ingredients like butterscotch, coconut, marshmallows, and pecans. Before serving this dessert, drizzle with caramel topping.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside. In a small saucepan melt 1/3 cup butter; stir in 2/3 cup brown sugar, the coconut, and 3/4 cup pecans. Pat evenly in prepared pan; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl beat 1/2 cup butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add 1 cup brown sugar, the baking soda, and salt; beat until combined. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Add flour and beat until combined. Stir in 1/2 cup pecans and marshmallows. Spoon small mounds of mixture over coconut mixture in pan. Carefully spread to cover.

  • Bake about 20 minutes (mixture should be evenly browned; center may jiggle slightly when shaken). Cool in pan on wire rack. To serve, cut into bars. Drizzle with caramel topping. Makes 24 bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 113mg; potassium 111mg; carbohydrates 23g; fiber 1g; sugar 16g; protein 2g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/13/2020