Butterscotch Brownies
These bars are full of yummy ingredients like butterscotch, coconut, marshmallows, and pecans. Before serving this dessert, drizzle with caramel topping.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
211 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 113mg; potassium 111mg; carbohydrates 23g; fiber 1g; sugar 16g; protein 2g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.