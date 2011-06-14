Bourbon-Brownie Petit Fours
These delicious treats taste as good as they look! With bourbon, chocolate, and coffee, this chic dessert has it all.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium saucepan melt and stir butter and unsweetened chocolate over low heat until smooth. Remove from heat; cool.
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8x8x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Grease foil; set aside. In a small bowl stir together bourbon and coffee granules; set aside.
-
Stir sugar into cooled chocolate mixture in saucepan. Add eggs, one at a time, beating with a wooden spoon just until combined. Stir in vanilla and bourbon mixture.
-
In a small bowl stir together flour and baking soda. Add flour mixture to chocolate mixture, stirring just until combined. Spread batter evenly in the prepared baking pan.
-
Bake for 30 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Using the edges of the foil, lift the uncut brownies out of the pan. Cut off the edges of brownie; save for another use.
-
For petits fours, cut brownies into 1- to 1-1/2-inch squares. Coat petits fours with Semisweet Chocolate Glaze.
-
For Milk Chocolate Frosting, beat the reserved cooled milk chocolate mixture with an electric mixer about 30 seconds or until fluffy. Spoon frosting into a decorating bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe large rosettes in the center of each petit four.
To Store:
Place petit fours in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw if frozen. Let refrigerated petit fours stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.
Nutrition Facts (Bourbon-Brownie Petit Fours)
Milk Chocolate Frosting and Semisweet Chocolate Glaze
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small saucepan bring whipping cream just to boiling over medium-high heat. Remove from heat. For Milk Chocolate Frosting, transfer 1/2 cup of the hot cream to a small bowl. Add milk chocolate pieces (do not stir). Let stand for 5 minutes. Stir until smooth. Cover loosely and chill for 1 to 2 hours. For Semisweet Chocolate Glaze, add semisweet chocolate pieces to the remaining hot cream in saucepan, stirring until smooth. Set aside. When ready to glaze petits fours, reheat Semisweet Chocolate Glaze over medium-low heat to reach pouring consistency, stirring constantly.