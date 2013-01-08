Brownie Pudding Cake

Rating: 3.82 stars
87 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 50
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 15

How can we make a chocolate brownie recipe even more delicious? We made them extra gooey and chocolatey!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8x8x2-inch baking pan; set aside. In a medium bowl stir together the flour, granulated sugar, the 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, the baking powder, and salt. Stir in the milk, oil, and vanilla. Stir in the walnuts.

  • Pour batter into prepared baking pan. In a small bowl stir together the brown sugar and the 1/4 cup cocoa powder. Stir in the boiling water. Slowly pour brown sugar mixture over batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for 45 to 60 minutes. Serve warm. Spoon cake into dessert bowls; spoon pudding from the bottom of the pan over cake. If desired, serve with vanilla ice cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
406 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 6g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 237mg; potassium 211mg; carbohydrates 74g; fiber 3g; sugar 53g; protein 5g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 49IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 182mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews (7)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2018
I have been making this from the cookbook for over 50 years. First in college, then for my kids and now for myself because one person doesn't need a full-sized cake! One hint - double the sauce. That way you have plenty.
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2017
I made this for a small get together. It was a big hit, but there wasn't as much "pudding" as shown in the photo. Maybe because it wasn't served right away. I made it in the morning and we had it after lunch. It was quite tasty... a choco-lover's dream!!
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
01/28/2017
This has been a favorite in my family. Mom got the recipe from an old BHG cookbook back in college and has passed it down to us. In her version, it calls for 1 3/4 cup of hot water and for it to cook for 45 minutes instead of 40. I have doubled it in the past to cook it in 9x13 pans. However, the last time I make it in a 9x13 pan, the sauce in the bottom of the pan was not thick at all. I made it again, this time a single batch, in a 8x8 pan, and got the same result: very runny sauce again. When I do the Pillsbury recipe, it turns out just fine. What could be causing the sauce to be so runny?
Rachel Davis
Rating: Unrated
11/23/2014
I found this recipe in my mom's old cookbook years ago when I was a teenager. It became one of my go-to desserts because it is so quick and easy to make! I then made it for my husband when we were first dating, and now he requests it frequently- although it rarely makes it long enough to cool!
Megan Mosley
Rating: Unrated
02/07/2013
Served this with vanilla ice cream at a church small group meeting - everyone liked it! Very good!! Will make again!
Mary Frick
Rating: Unrated
02/28/2016
Other than omitting the walnuts since hubby is diet-restricted for them, I made this as written & served it warm w/vanilla ice cream as dessert for a family brunch. This is very rich & a little goes a long way, so IMHO this comes closer to 9 servings than 6. The pan can be easily divided into 3 x 3 cuts for 9 servings & will also result in improved nutritional data. Once the ice cream was added, my family guests were well-served. All that said, the finished product looked exactly like the pic posted & the taste was beyond outstanding. This family of chocoholics has a new favorite that I am sure will encore soon.
MARGE L
Rating: Unrated
12/16/2013
My mother made this exact delicious dessert 60 years ago. (except no walnuts and sprinkle the brown sugar-cocoa mix over the cake layer and then pour hot water over the whole thing before baking). We all loved it . . . my brothers named it "Chocolate Messy". I made it for my own family whenever one of my children received a non-solicited compliment from a stranger, i.e. "My, your child is so well behaved." Needless to say, this was a rare treat in our household. It is good warm with ice cream, room temperature and cold. Easy to make and absolutely delicious.
