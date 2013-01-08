Brownie Pudding Cake

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this from the cookbook for over 50 years. First in college, then for my kids and now for myself because one person doesn't need a full-sized cake! One hint - double the sauce. That way you have plenty.

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a small get together. It was a big hit, but there wasn't as much "pudding" as shown in the photo. Maybe because it wasn't served right away. I made it in the morning and we had it after lunch. It was quite tasty... a choco-lover's dream!!

Rating: Unrated This has been a favorite in my family. Mom got the recipe from an old BHG cookbook back in college and has passed it down to us. In her version, it calls for 1 3/4 cup of hot water and for it to cook for 45 minutes instead of 40. I have doubled it in the past to cook it in 9x13 pans. However, the last time I make it in a 9x13 pan, the sauce in the bottom of the pan was not thick at all. I made it again, this time a single batch, in a 8x8 pan, and got the same result: very runny sauce again. When I do the Pillsbury recipe, it turns out just fine. What could be causing the sauce to be so runny?

Rating: Unrated I found this recipe in my mom's old cookbook years ago when I was a teenager. It became one of my go-to desserts because it is so quick and easy to make! I then made it for my husband when we were first dating, and now he requests it frequently- although it rarely makes it long enough to cool!

Rating: Unrated Served this with vanilla ice cream at a church small group meeting - everyone liked it! Very good!! Will make again!

Rating: Unrated Other than omitting the walnuts since hubby is diet-restricted for them, I made this as written & served it warm w/vanilla ice cream as dessert for a family brunch. This is very rich & a little goes a long way, so IMHO this comes closer to 9 servings than 6. The pan can be easily divided into 3 x 3 cuts for 9 servings & will also result in improved nutritional data. Once the ice cream was added, my family guests were well-served. All that said, the finished product looked exactly like the pic posted & the taste was beyond outstanding. This family of chocoholics has a new favorite that I am sure will encore soon.

