Brownie Pie

Rating: Unrated

Chocolate pie may not be a usual on your Thanksgiving dessert table, but this one from author Erin McDowell will garner requests year after year.

By Erin McDowell
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F, preferably with a baking stone on the bottom rack.

  • In a medium heatproof bowl combine butter, oil, and bittersweet chocolate. Set bowl over a medium saucepan of simmering water (being careful that bowl doesn't touch water) and heat, stirring occasionally, until chocolate and butter are fully melted and combined. Let cool.

  • Add both sugars to the chocolate mixture and mix well with a spatula. Add eggs, one at a time, whisking to fully incorporate. Whisk in vanilla. Mix in flour and salt. Fold in semisweet chocolate and almonds.

  • Pour batter into piecrust. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into center of pie comes out with moist crumbs. (Avoid overbaking.) Let pie cool at least 20 minutes before serving. If desired, serve with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and/or caramel sauce. Serves 8.

Tips

The pie can be made ahead and stored at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts (Brownie Pie)

Per Serving:
748 calories; 49 g total fat; 23 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 116 mg cholesterol; 251 mg sodium. 150 mg potassium; 77 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 46 g sugar; 12 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 634 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 68 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 56 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Erin's All-Buttah Piecrust

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl whisk together flour and salt. Using your hands, toss butter through flour until each piece is well-coated. Cut butter into flour by pressing butter between your fingers and thumbs, flattening the cubes into big shards. For a flaky crust, mix until butter pieces are about the width of walnut halves. For a sturdier crust (for custard pies and for use with decorative techniques), mix until the butter is about the size of peas.

  • Make a well in center of flour mixture. Start by adding 1/4 cup ice water and tossing the flour mixture gently (rather than stirring) to moisten and incorporate the water without overworking the flour. Continue adding water, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, and tossing until dough comes together. (Dough should hold together easily without feeling wet or sticky.)

  • Form dough into a disk and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes and up to overnight.

  • Once well chilled, roll out dough on a lightly floured surface until it's about 1/8-inch thick. Press firmly and evenly, rotating the dough as you work to prevent sticking without adding too much flour. (Ideally dough will also be about 1 inch wider than your pie plate on all sides.)

  • To transfer dough to pie plate, starting at one end of dough, wrap it around the rolling pin. Lift pin to edge of pie plate and unfurl the dough. Press dough into the base of the pie plate and trim excess dough to 1/2 inch around outside edge of pie plate. Tuck dough under to be flush with the outer rim of pie plate. Crimp edges as desired, then refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

  • To parbake: Use a fork to prick chilled crust all over base and sides. Cut a square of parchment paper slightly larger than pie plate and press it into base of chilled crust. Fill crust with pie weights (such as dried beans) to brim, making sure weights are flush against sides. Place pie plate on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake on bottom rack of 425°F oven (preferably on a preheated baking stone) 12 to 15 minutes or until outer edge begins to brown. Remove parchment and pie weights and bake 2 to 3 minutes more or until bottom crust appears set. If crust puffs at any point, prick air bubble with a fork to deflate. Let cool completely before filling. Makes one single crust.

Tips

Make dough, wrap tightly, and refrigerate up to 2 days. For longer storage, wrap in plastic wrap then heavy foil and freeze up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in refrigerator and let stand at room temperature to soften slightly.

Cinnamon Crust

Add 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg to the flour.

Gingerbread Crust

Add 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, 3/4 tsp. ground ginger, 1/2 tsp. ground allspice, and 1/4 tsp. ground cloves to the flour.

Nutrition Facts (Erin's All-Buttah Piecrust)

Per Serving:
173 calories; 12 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 31 mg cholesterol; 72 mg sodium. 24 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 355 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 7 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

