Brown Butter-Sage Cornmeal Muffins
Jazz up classic cornmeal muffins with the bolder flavors of browned butter and sage. An extra 15 minutes to brown the butter is all it takes to elevate the Southern food staple.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups; set aside.
Place butter in a small heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat about 15 minutes or until butter is melted and lightly browned. Pour the browned butter into a small heat-proof bowl and set aside to cool slightly.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl whisk together the next 6 ingredients (through baking soda). In a medium bowl whisk together the cooled browned butter, egg, and buttermilk. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture and stir to combine. Spoon batter into muffin cups, filling each 3/4 full. Brush both sides of each fresh sage leaf lightly with oil and place one or two on top of the muffin batter in each cup.
Bake about 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool in muffin cups 5 minutes. Remove and cool slightly on wire racks. Serve warm.