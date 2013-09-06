Browned Butter-Cardamom Cookies
A little cardamom goes a long way. The ancient spice has a citrusy undertone to give this memorable cookie a sweet and savory taste.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium saucepan cook and stir the butter over medium heat until melted. Continue cooking about 10 minutes or until butter turns light golden brown, stirring occasionally. Transfer 1/2 of the butter to a small bowl. Cover and chill about 1 1/2 hours or freeze about 45 minutes or until almost firm. Place remaining 1/2 cup butter in a small bowl; cover and set aside at room temperature.
In a large mixing bowl beat the chilled browned butter and shortening with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, baking soda, cream of tartar, cardamom, and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Cover and chill for about 2 hours or until dough is easy to handle.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls 3 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake for about 10 minutes or until edges are set and lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool.
For glaze, stir powdered sugar, the 3 tablespoons milk, and the 1/4 teaspoon salt into the remaining browned butter. If necessary, beat in additional milk until glaze reaches drizzling consistency. Drizzle or pipe glaze over cookies. Let stand until glaze is set.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.