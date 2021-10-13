Brown Sugar Gingersnap Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

This pumpkin pie recipe goes beyond the basic to include the additional complementary flavor of ginger both in gingersnap and dried spice form.

By Kate McDermott
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For crumb crust: Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl combine cookie crumbs, the 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar, and 1 tsp. cinnamon (if using). Add melted butter; distribute well.

  • Turn the mixture out into a 9-inch pie plate and evenly spread it over the bottom and up the sides. Using your fingers, the back of a measuring cup, or the rounded side of a coffee mug, press crumbs in firmly, trying to keep crust depth even on the sides and the bottom.

  • Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until edges have gained a little color. Remove from oven; let cool.

  • Meanwhile, for chiffon: Place brown sugar, gelatin, 1 tsp. cinnamon, the nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt in a saucepan; whisk together.

  • In a bowl mix egg yolks, half-and-half, and liqueur (if using). Add to brown sugar mixture; stir to combine. Let stand a few minutes.

  • Heat mixture in pan over medium and stir in a figure-eight pattern until mixture comes to a boil. Remove from heat; stir in the pumpkin. Transfer mixture to a bowl. Refrigerate 1 hour.

  • In a stand mixer or in a bowl with a hand mixer, beat egg whites until soft peaks form (tips curl). Sprinkle the remaining 1/3 cup granulated sugar over egg whites, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight).

  • Lightly fold beaten egg whites into chilled pumpkin mixture; don't overmix. (You may see some streaks but try to get it as homogeneous-looking as possible.) Spoon pumpkin mixture into crust. Chill 3 to 4 hours or overnight.

  • For whipped cream: Chill a medium bowl and mixer beaters in the freezer. Beat heavy cream on low 1 minute. Increase speed to medium; beat 1 more minute. Increase speed to high and add powdered sugar, 1 Tbsp. at a time. Continue whipping 2 to 3 minutes until soft peaks form. Spoon or pipe onto pie. If you like, sprinkle with additional cinnamon and/or nutmeg. Serves 8.

Tips

Not a fan of ginger? Substitute graham crackers, chocolate, or vanilla wafers for gingersnaps.
Swap pureed sweet potato for pumpkin, if you like.
Make the cookie crumbs by processing them in a food processor or placing them in a large resealable bag and rolling with your pin until finely crushed.
For whipped cream: Out of powdered sugar? Substitute ¼ cup granulated sugar well mixed with ½ teaspoon cornstarch.
"I like to do a figure-eight pattern rather than around in a circle so that everything gets stirred evenly, plus that's how my grandmother did it." KM
"FYI: To rain in sugar is how my grandmother described it." KM

Use pasteurized eggs if serving to those with compromised immune systems.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 134mg; saturated fat 16g; carbohydrates 68g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 45g; protein 8g; vitamin a 6848.3IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 46.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 467mg; potassium 321mg; calcium 116mg; iron 3.4mg.
