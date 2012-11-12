Brown Sugar-Chile Baked Acorn Squash

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

This super easy fall side dish gets a little kick from red pepper and ground ancho chile peppers. But don't worry -- a brown sugar glaze keeps this squash recipe from getting too spicy.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3-quart rectangular baking dish arrange squash halves, cut sides up. In a small bowl stir together brown sugar, ancho chile pepper, salt, and, if desired, crushed red pepper.

  • Divide brown sugar mixture among the squash halves. Divide butter evenly among squash halves. (To serve today, omit Step 3 and continue as directed in Step 4.)

  • Cover with plastic wrap; chill for up to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. If chilled, remove plastic wrap. Pour about 1/4 inch water into the baking dish. Cover tightly with foil. Bake about 1 1/4 hours or until the squash is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 243mg; potassium 584mg; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 2g; sugar 12g; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 777IU; vitamin c 18mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 71mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

