Brown Sugar- and Whiskey- Glazed Ham
Be the talk of the holiday table with whiskey-glazed ham. Brown sugar, whiskey, and cola give this mouthwatering centerpiece its juicy-sweet flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into center of ham. The thermometer should not touch bone.Advertisement
Bake for 1-1/2 to 2-1/4 hours or until thermometer registers 140°F.
Meanwhile, for glaze, in a medium saucepan combine brown sugar, cola, dry mustard, vinegar, and pepper. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve brown sugar. Reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until reduced to about 3/4 cup. Remove from heat; stir in whiskey.
Brush ham with some of the glaze during the last 20 minutes of baking. If desired, garnish with lemon slices and sage. Serve with the remaining glaze.
Tips
Low on brown sugar? Use ½ cup honey and ½ cup maple syrup instead. In favor of warm spice flavor? When simmering the glaze, add 2 inches stick cinnamon, 4 whole cloves, and 4 whole allspice; discard spices before glazing. For a nonalcohol version, substitute an equal amount of orange juice or apple juice for the whiskey.