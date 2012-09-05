Brown Sugar- and Whiskey- Glazed Ham

Be the talk of the holiday table with whiskey-glazed ham. Brown sugar, whiskey, and cola give this mouthwatering centerpiece its juicy-sweet flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into center of ham. The thermometer should not touch bone.

  • Bake for 1-1/2 to 2-1/4 hours or until thermometer registers 140°F.

  • Meanwhile, for glaze, in a medium saucepan combine brown sugar, cola, dry mustard, vinegar, and pepper. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve brown sugar. Reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until reduced to about 3/4 cup. Remove from heat; stir in whiskey.

  • Brush ham with some of the glaze during the last 20 minutes of baking. If desired, garnish with lemon slices and sage. Serve with the remaining glaze.

Tips

Low on brown sugar? Use ½ cup honey and ½ cup maple syrup instead. In favor of warm spice flavor? When simmering the glaze, add 2 inches stick cinnamon, 4 whole cloves, and 4 whole allspice; discard spices before glazing. For a nonalcohol version, substitute an equal amount of orange juice or apple juice for the whiskey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 73 mg cholesterol; 860 mg sodium. 441 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

