Brown Butter Snickerdoodle Cookie Cups

Jocelyn reinvents the snickerdoodle cookie with the addition of brown butter. "The toasted nuttiness and caramelization amplifies the yum factor," she says. The topping that's both chewy and crunchy keeps us coming back for more.

By Jocelyn Delk Adams
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • For brown butter: In a medium saucepan melt butter over medium. Cook 15 to 18 minutes or until dark golden brown with specks throughout. Transfer to a small bowl. Freeze 1 hour or until firm.

  • For cookie cups: In a medium bowl whisk together flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, 1/4 tsp. salt, and the apple pie spice.

  • In a large mixing bowl beat 1/2 cup of the firm brown butter and 1/3 cup each granulated and brown sugar on medium until fluffy. (Set aside remaining brown butter to soften.) Add egg; beat until combined. Beat in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Gradually add flour mixture, beating until combined. Stir in 2 tablespoons finely chopped almonds.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat thirty-six 1 3/4-inch muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. In a small bowl stir together 1/4 cup granulated sugar and the cinnamon. Shape dough into 36 balls, about 1-inch diameter. Roll in sugar mixture to coat. Place a ball in each prepared muffin cup. Press into bottom and up sides of cups.

  • Bake about 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Use the rounded side of a measuring spoon to press down centers of cookie cups. Let cool in muffin cups on a wire rack 5 minutes. Loosen and remove. Let cool completely.

  • For filling: In a large mixing bowl beat the remaining brown butter on medium 1 minute or until creamy. Beat in 1/2 cup powdered sugar until combined. Beat in 1 tablespoon milk and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla until combined. Beat in remaining 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar until combined. Beat 1 to 2 minutes or until fluffy, adding additional milk if necessary. Spoon or pipe filling into each cookie cup. If desired, sprinkle with cranberries and/or additional almonds. Makes 36 cookie cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; 5 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 19 mg cholesterol; 37 mg sodium. 29 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 166 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 10 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 7 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

