Brown Butter Cauliflower Artichoke Dip
If you can't get enough of cauliflower, try adding it to your artichoke dip! This creamy dip is packed with cauliflower florets, artichokes, and hazelnuts, and it's utterly delicious when spread on almost anything.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place artichoke hearts in a fine mesh sieve or colander. To remove excess liquid, firmly press on artichoke hearts with paper towels. Chop artichoke hearts. Set aside.Advertisement
-
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes or until butter just starts to brown. Add cauliflower and garlic. Cook and stir 4 minutes or until cauliflower is golden brown. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Set aside 1/2 cup of the mixture.
-
In a large bowl stir together sour cream and flour until combined. Stir in mayonnaise, 1/2 cup of the cheese, artichokes, remaining cauliflower mixture, 2 tablespoons of the hazelnuts and 1 tablespoon of the chopped sage. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and reserved cauliflower.
-
Bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until edges are lightly browned and mixture is bubbly. Cool 15 minutes. Top with remaining hazelnuts and sage leaves.