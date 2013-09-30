Brown Butter Brussels Sprouts and Apple

Rating: 4.58 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 12 Ratings

Cook Brussels sprouts in browned butter with apples and walnuts to create this seasonal dish. It's versatile enough to be a stand-alone lunch or a side served alongside a protein at dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with paper towels, set aside. Trim stems and remove any wilted outer leaves from Brussels sprouts. Wash and halve. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boiling. Add sprouts. Cook, uncovered, 2 minutes; drain. Immediately plunge Brussels sprouts into a large bowl of ice water. Let sit for 3 minutes or until cool. Drain well. Transfer to prepared baking pan; pat dry.

  • Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Cook, stirring often, until the butter begins to brown and smells fragrant and nutty, about 5 to 10 minutes (reduce heat to medium-low, if necessary, to prevent burning). Add the Brussels sprouts and salt. Cook, turning occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add apples and thyme; cook 7 minutes more or until Brussels sprouts are browned and apple is slightly tender, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with toasted walnuts and crushed red pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; 9 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 221 mg sodium. 428 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 924 IU vitamin a; 68 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 46 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 51 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

