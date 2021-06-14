Broccolini, Chicken Sausage, and Orzo Skillet

Rating: Unrated

Rice-shape orzo is the perfect tiny pasta to make this speedy skillet dinner.

By Lauren Grant
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Marty Baldwin

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
6 cups
  • In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high. Add sausage and onion; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until sausage is browned, stirring occasionally. Add pasta and garlic; cook and stir 1 minute more. Stir in broth, salt, and crushed red pepper.

  • Bring to boiling. Stir in broccolini; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 8 to 10 minutes or until pasta is tender. If needed, continue cooking, uncovered, until broth is absorbed. Stir in cheese and lemon zest. If desired, top servings with additional cheese and crushed red pepper.

Per Serving:
327 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 41mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 9g; sugars 4g; protein 22g; vitamin a 101.1IU; vitamin c 4.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 8.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 766mg; potassium 541mg; calcium 120mg; iron 0.9mg.
